Janice Tessa, Kiran Haq’s funny reel goes viral!

Drama actors Janice Tessa and Kiran Haq recorded a funny reel together, which is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to their respective Instagram handles with a joint post on Tuesday evening, actors Janice Tessa and Kiran Haq entertained their thousands of followers with a new reel, probably from the sets of their upcoming project together.

“Tag your loud besties,” wrote the ‘Habs’ actor with a laughing tear emoji in the caption of the video, which aptly captured the struggles of every individual, who has a loud friend.

Mimicking the funny script in the clip, she asks Haq to sneakily look at someone, who can’t control her voice and responds in a loud tone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JANICE TESSA (@janice_tessa)

The now-viral video was played by more than 235,000 users of the social platform on their accounts, while a number of their fans on Gram also showered their love on the celebrities with likes and comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janice Tessa was last seen in the daily serial ‘Dil Hi Tou Hai’, headlined by Ali Ansari, Zoya Nasir and Maria Malik.

On the other hand, Kiran Haq played the lead role in ‘Meray Hi Rehna’, co-starring Areej Mohyudin, Syed Jibran and Shahroz Sabzwari.

‘Shadi ka vada’: Janice Tessa and Romaisa Khan’s video goes viral