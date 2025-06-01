‘Don’t use water as a weapon against Pakistan,’ Chinese scholar warns India

Senior Chinese scholar Victor Gao has issued a stern warning to India, urging New Delhi not to weaponize water against Pakistan.

Speaking on an Indian television program, Gao strongly reacted to the Narendra Modi government’s potential plans to restrict Pakistan’s water flow, stating that China, as an upstream country, will not remain silent if such measures are taken.

“Any attempt to block Pakistan’s water will be viewed as an attack on the integrity of a close ally,” Victor Gao said. “India, located in the middle course of the rivers, must understand the consequences. If it overreaches, it should remember that China is upstream.”

The Chinese scholar underlined the importance of mutual respect in international relations, adding, “Do not do unto others what you would not have them do unto you.”

Gao reaffirmed China’s firm support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and natural rights. He also warned that any violation of the Indus Waters Treaty by India would constitute a breach of international law.

“China and Pakistan enjoy an ironclad friendship,” Gao said. “We will not compromise on Pakistan’s core interests.”

Meanwhile, defense analysts suggest that if India attempts to disrupt the regional water balance, China could retaliate using the Brahmaputra River as leverage.