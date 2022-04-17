Dost Muhammad Mazari sacks secretary Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari on Sunday has sacked several employees of the Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the Punjab Assembly secretary, chief security officer over negligence and supporting the government’s candidate during the election of Punjab CM.

It may be noted that the Punjab Assembly session turned into a battleground on Saturday during the election of the new leader of the house.

On Saturday, When Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari arrived in the Punjab Assembly hall to preside over the session, he was attacked by government members and his dice was surrounded.

Dost Mohammad Mazari was slapped by government members and his hair was pulled out. Security staff and members of the opposition rescued the deputy speaker from government members, after which he returned to his office.

Later, Pervaiz Elahi was also attacked after which he claimed that the attack on him was an “assassination attempt” as the attackers cried “Maar Do” (kill him) while hitting him.

Elahi held Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and current Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz behind the attack over him.

