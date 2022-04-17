Imran Khan rejects Punjab CM election

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan condemned the ruckus in Punjab Assembly on Saturday, during the election of Punjab CM, ARY News reported.

In his tweet, Imran Khan said whatever happened in Punjab Assembly was condemnable and against all democratic norms.

What happened in Punjab Assembly was condemnable & against all democratic norms & constitutional provisions. No one was in the Chair conducting the supposed elections – a total violation of all norms. We reject this sham mafia-captured “elections”. #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 17, 2022

“No one was in the Chair conducting the supposed elections – a total violation of all norms. We reject this mafia-captured election.”

On Saturday, When Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari arrived in the Punjab Assembly hall to preside over the session, he was attacked by government members and his dice was surrounded.

Read more: PERVAIZ ELAHI HOLDS HAMZA SHAHBAZ RESPONSIBLE FOR ATTACK ON HIM

Dost Mohammad Mazari was slapped by government members and his hair was pulled out. Security staff and members of the opposition rescued the deputy speaker from government members, after which he returned to his office.

Later, Pervaiz Elahi was also attacked after which he claimed that the attack on him was an “assassination attempt” as the attackers cried “Maar Do” (kill him) while hitting him.

Elahi held Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and current Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz behind the attack over him.

