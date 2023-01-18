Double-decker bus overturns in crash with motorcycle

71 people were injured when a double-decker bus overturned after crashing into a motorcycle in England’s Surrey county.

British news agency Sky News reported that the accident happened when the bus was carrying 70 workers to the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station.

The news agency was declared on Tuesday. Police, fire and ambulance personnel were dispatched sent to the scene.

The news outlet shared the video of the aftermath of the crash on its YouTube channel. It showed rescue and police teams at the scene in Bridgwater in Surrey county.

Inspector Rebecca Wells-Cole, sharing information with the media, said 54 of the 70 bus passengers were triaged by the paramedics while the rest were “walking wounded”. She said several injured were hospitalized.

She said that it would take time to recover the bus and clear debris from the road. She stated that she advised people to travel where absolutely essential due to the icy road conditions caused by the cold temperatures overnight and the excess water on the roads.

Somerset Passenger Solutions, which operates the bus service, said they launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. It stated, “We are supporting our colleagues and passengers who were involved in the incident.”

