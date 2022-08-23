Karachi: Ten injured as passenger bus overturns at Jail Chowrangi

KARACHI: At least ten people sustained injuries as a passenger bus overturned at Jail Chowrangi, Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing rescue sources.

The accident took place near Karachi’s Jail Chowrangi area. Getting the information, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted injured to the hospital. The identity of the injured could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

An eye-witness of the accident said, three passengers buses were racing and due to which one of the bus turned turtle over.

Earlier on August 16, at least 20 people lost their lives as a passenger bus caught fire after a collision with an oil tanker at Motorway-5 in Multan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the accident occurred at Motorway M5 in Uch Sharif near Multan where a bus going to Karachi from Lahore collided with an oil tanker due to which both vehicles caught fire, killing at least 20 persons and injuring six others.

