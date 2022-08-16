Eight dead, 25 injured as passenger coach turns turtle in Sukkur

SUKKUR: At least eight people, including four women and two children, were killed and 25 others sustained injuries when a passenger coach turned turtle near National Highway Rohri, Sukkur, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the passenger coach was on its way from Punjab to Karachi when it overturned near Rohri Motorway Interchange, killing five passengers on the spot. The wounded passengers mostly include four-to-five-year children.

Soon after the incident, police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to district and civil hospitals. Meanwhile, Pakistan Army also reached the spot and were rescuing the passengers trapped in the passenger coach.

Earlier in the day, at least 20 people lost their lives as a passenger bus caught fire after a collision with an oil tanker at Motorway-5 in Multan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the accident occurred at Motorway M5 in Uch Sharif near Multan where a bus going to Karachi from Lahore collided with an oil tanker due to which both vehicles caught fire, killing at least 20 persons and injuring six others.

