Double murder accused arrested from Faisalabad airport

FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested double murder accused from Faisalabad International Airport upon his return from the United Arab Emirates, ARY News reported.

According to details, Ali Khan has been nominated in the murder case for killing a couple in the name of honour in Mianwali.

The accused has been handed over to Kamar Mashani police. According to police Ali Khan had killed Naseer and his wife Shumaila in the name of honour and fled to the United Arab Emirates.

Separately, Lahore police arrested an accused nominated in a murder case. The police said that accused Amir Shehzad had shot a man named Shoaib dead over a dispute of just Rs1000.

The accused had managed to flee after opening fire on Shoaib who later succumbed to injuries.

The police said that a pistol used in the killing import was also recovered from the accused possession.

Read More: Passenger arrested at Karachi airport over fake visa

Earlier in the day, the FIA immigration apprehended a passenger – having a counterfeit visa – who arrived at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi from Iran.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the passenger, named Tayyab Hussain, went to Iran through an illegal route and arrived at Karachi airport from an international flight FZ-335.

The immigration authorities detained the passenger upon discovering a counterfeit Iraqi visa affixed to his passport.