Passenger arrested at Karachi airport over fake visa

By Salah Uddin
KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration on Thursday apprehended a passenger – having a counterfeit visa – who arrived at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi from Iran, ARY News reported.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the passenger, named Tayyab Hussain, went to Iran through an illegal route and arrived at Karachi airport from an international flight FZ-335.

READ: FIA Immigration nabs human trafficker from Karachi airport

However, immigration authorities detained the passenger upon discovering a counterfeit Iraqi visa affixed to his passport.

The law enforcers revealed that the accused obtained a visa to Iraq from an agent in exchange for Rs 300,000, meanwhile, the authorities found no prior international travel record of the accused.

The FIA spokesperson stated that a case has been registered against the accused and the individual has been transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi for further investigation.

