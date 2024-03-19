Dow university introduces Anti-Rabies vaccine

KARACHI: In a significant development, the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) in Karachi has launched its own anti-rabies vaccine (ARV), namely DowRab, for the dog bites victims in Sindh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The reports indicated that around one million individuals in Pakistan are bitten by stray dogs every year, leading to an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 deaths from rabies.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad, the country needs over 2 million doses of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) on an annual basis, with a significant portion being imported from India.

Currently, Pakistan is grappling with a critical shortage of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) attributed to pricing disputes.

Importers argue that the devaluation of the PKR against the US dollar necessitates an increase in the prices of vaccines and other biological products.

However, regulatory authorities are reluctant to adjust the prices, exacerbating the shortage crisis.

The officials disclosed that the locally manufactured with imported raw materials vaccine “DowRab” will not only reduce the shortage of the ARV but also be accessible to the dog bite victims with a simple phone call.

The Dow officials asserted that the vaccine will be promptly delivered to the desired location within 48 hours after contacted.

Initially launched in Sindh, the facility will eventually be extended nationwide, ensuring that individuals across the country have access to timely and effective treatment for dog bites.