DPGA Chaudhry Khaleeq-uz-Zaman resigns from post

LAHORE: Deputy Prosecutor General Accountability (DPGA) Chaudhry Khaleeq-uz-Zaman has resigned from his post, citing an ‘uncomfortable working environment’, ARY News reported on Monday.

Chaudhry Khaleeq-uz-Zaman – who was the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) prosecutor in cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and others – has tendered his resignation to Prosecution Branch.

He was also the legal head of National Accountability Bureau Lahore.

In the resignation letter, he pointed out that working with NAB became difficult due to ‘certain reasons’. Sources told ARY News that he was uncomfortable in working with incumbent administration.

Earlier in July, it was reported that the PML-N-led federal government has decided to make further amends to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

According to the anticipated amendments, NAB would not be able to investigate corruption cases under Rs 50 crores. The new amendment would also end the President’s prerogative to appoint the NAB judges while the tenure of the NAB prosecutor general will also become extendable by three years.

