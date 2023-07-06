Dr Aafia case: Dr Fowzia Siddiqui meets PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif met Dr Fowzia Siddiqui on Thursday and discussed issues related to Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

This was the second meeting of PM Shehbaz Sharif with Dr Fowzia Siddiqui within the last three months. Earlier, the premier had met Dr Fowzia before she departed for the US to meet Dr Aafia Siddiqui at the FMC Prison, the state news agency reported.

Dr Fowzia thanked PM Sharif for his leadership and the cooperation that had been extended to her on his directions by the foreign ministry for assisting her secure US visa and arranging her meetings with Dr Aafia in the US prison.

READ: Dr Fowzia says ‘key’ for Aafia Siddiqui’s release in Islamabad

“By extending support to me in obtaining US visa for my visit, you have laid the foundation for the release of Dr Aafia,” said Dr Fowzia.

She added that this was her first opportunity to meet her sister since she was imprisoned nearly fifteen years ago and was able to meet her for three consecutive days.

She briefed the prime minister about the steps she planned to pursue the expeditious release of Dr Aafia.

READ: Aafia Siddiqui meets her sister Dr Fowzia after 20 years

The prime minister listened empathetically as Dr Fowzia narrated the impressions of her meeting with her sister Dr Aafia.

He emphasised that the government remained committed to extending fullest cooperation to her in the struggle to pursue justice for her sister and will make every effort to ensure the well-being and release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to remain fully engaged with the US government, as well as Pakistan’s Mission in Washington, for Dr Aafia’s well-being and for her early release.

He also directed the foreign ministry to extend full support to Dr Fowzia for her next visit to the US. The prime minister constituted a ministerial committee that will gear up efforts for the early release of Dr Aafia.