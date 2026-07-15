Karachi: Police have solved the murder case of Dr Akash within 36 hours, arresting three suspects and revealing that the robbery was orchestrated with the help of an insider who tipped off the gang from inside a bank, officials said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza said Dr Akash had accompanied his father and cousin to withdraw cash from a bank before heading to another bank.

“As they arrived at the second bank and began getting out of their vehicle, armed robbers surrounded them and attempted to snatch the cash. During the robbery, the suspects opened fire, and Dr Akash was fatally struck by a bullet,” the DIG said.

According to the investigation, a man posing as a customer was already present inside the first bank and monitored the family’s movements. After they withdrew the cash, he alerted his accomplices waiting outside.

“The informer conducted surveillance inside the bank. After the cash was withdrawn, he informed the suspects waiting outside. They intercepted the family’s vehicle and attempted to rob them,” Asad Raza said.

Police said four suspects riding two motorcycles carried out the robbery, while another vehicle was also used during the operation.

The DIG said investigators analysed more than 100 CCTV recordings and used technical evidence to trace the suspects.

Three accused were arrested within 36 hours from the Defence area, while raids are underway to apprehend the remaining members of the gang.

Police have recovered the motorcycles and weapons allegedly used in the crime, along with part of the stolen cash. Efforts are continuing to recover the remaining amount.

The arrested suspects were identified as Suresh, Ram Chand and Anil. According to police, all three are habitual offenders with previous criminal records and are residents of Quaidabad, originally belonging to interior Sindh.

The suspects allegedly fled towards Malir City and Quaidabad after the incident.

DIG Asad Raza said the case was investigated by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), adding that police have solved 85% of robbery-cum-murder cases reported in the city so far this year.

Dr Akash was killed during the robbery in Karachi’s Frere area after resisting the suspects’ attempt to snatch the cash, police said. Investigations are continuing to arrest the remaining members of the gang.