A Karachi court on Thursday remanded three suspects in the Dr Akash murder case into police custody for seven days to facilitate further investigation, ARY News reported.

Dr Akash was killed during the robbery in Karachi’s Frere area after resisting the suspects’ attempt to snatch the cash, police said. Investigations are continuing to arrest the remaining members of the gang.

Anil, Ram Chand and Suresh, the suspects, were presented before the court under strict security measures.

The court while granting physical remand of the suspects, also directed the police to submit a progress report at the next hearing.

Prosecutor Hassan Bhatti filed an application seeking an identification parade for the accused.

The prosecutor informed the court that three additional suspects in the case remain absconding.

Read more: Dr Akash murder case: Suspects reveal how the crime was planned, loot shared

According to police, the gang was led by Aslam, alias “Baba,” a resident of Quaidabad. Investigators said Aslam supervised the operation on the day of the incident while travelling in a car with other accomplices, including a woman.

The group allegedly used the vehicle to follow Dr Akash’s car before carrying out the crime.

Police said the suspects disclosed that the stolen money was divided immediately after the incident. One accused reportedly received Rs125,000 and transferred the entire amount online to his brother, Kishore, in his native village.

Investigators further stated that suspect Ram Chand told police he first met Aslam in Landhi Jail, where the two became acquainted in 2021. Police allege that the gang was formed during their time in prison.