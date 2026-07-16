KARACHI: Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of Dr Akash, whose statements during interrogation have allegedly revealed how the gang planned the crime, identified its leader, and distributed the proceeds after the incident.

According to police, the gang was led by Aslam, alias “Baba,” a resident of Quaidabad. Investigators said Aslam supervised the operation on the day of the incident while travelling in a car with other accomplices, including a woman.

The group allegedly used the vehicle to follow Dr Akash’s car before carrying out the crime.

Police said the suspects disclosed that the stolen money was divided immediately after the incident. One accused reportedly received Rs125,000 and transferred the entire amount online to his brother, Kishore, in his native village.

Investigators further stated that suspect Ram Chand told police he first met Aslam in Landhi Jail, where the two became acquainted in 2021. Police allege that the gang was formed during their time in prison.

Read more: Dr Akash murder case: Robbers got tip-off from inside bank, police say

According to police, Ram Chand received Rs70,000 from the proceeds and used Rs30,000 to pay his landlord. He is a resident of Quaidabad and lives as a tenant in a house owned by a man identified as Farman.

Police also said Ram Chand admitted during interrogation that the gang had been involved in three bank-related robberies during the current month.

The statements attributed to the suspects form part of the ongoing police investigation. The allegations have not yet been tested in court.