Dr Akash murder: Karachi court seeks investigation report

Karachi City Court on Friday sought an investigation report in Dr Akash murder case, ARY News reported.

Dr Akash was killed during the robbery in Karachi’s Frere area after resisting the suspects’ attempt to snatch the cash, police said. Investigations are continuing to arrest the remaining members of the gang.

As per details, a hearing of the Dr Akash murder case was held at the City Court, where the court directed investigators to complete the investigation and submit a detailed report.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) West has registered a case regarding the alleged killing of suspects accused in the murder of Dr Aakash. According to police, the case has been registered against Aslam Pahnwar and his associates in connection with the alleged deaths of Suresh alias Sagar, Anil, and Ram Chand.

Police stated that Aslam Pahnwar is the alleged head of a dacoit group and claimed that the suspects were killed during an exchange of fire with their accomplices.

According to the police, the accused opened fire on law enforcement personnel, resulting in injuries to three detained suspects and a head constable. Police further claimed that the three suspects in custody were killed by firing from their own accomplices.

Read more: Dr Akash murder: Three suspects killed in alleged Karachi police encounter

The injured head constable is currently receiving treatment at a hospital, police said.

Police claimed the suspects were being taken to identify locations linked to the investigation when their accomplices launched an attack, triggering an exchange of gunfire in which all three suspects were killed.