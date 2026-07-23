KARACHI: Three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Dr. Akash were killed in an alleged police encounter in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Dr Akash was killed during the robbery in Karachi’s Frere area after resisting the suspects’ attempt to snatch the cash, police said. Investigations are continuing to arrest the remaining members of the gang.

According to police, the incident took place in Umar Brohi Goth, located in the Gulshan-e-Memar area, where personnel of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) reportedly exchanged fire with the suspects. One police officer was also injured during the operation.

Police said the three men killed in the encounter were the same suspects arrested in the Dr. Akash murder case.

Their arrests had previously been announced by DIG South Asad Raza during a press conference.

Read more: Dr Akash murder case: Court grants 7-day physical remand of suspects

Authorities stated that the suspects were responsible for killing Dr. Akash after he allegedly resisted a robbery in Karachi’s Clifton area.

Police claimed the suspects were being taken to identify locations linked to the investigation when their accomplices launched an attack, triggering an exchange of gunfire in which all three suspects were killed.

The injured police officer was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. Police further said the suspects belonged to the Odh community. The deceased were identified as Suresh, Ram Chand, and Anil.