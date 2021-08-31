Dr Ishrat Hussain’s resignation as PM’s adviser accepted

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday accepted Dr Ishrat Hussain’s resignation as Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity.

President Alvi accepted his resignation on the recommendation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Hussain has been de-notified as the PM’s aide. Following his resignation, the number of the premier’s advisers has reduced to three.

READ: DR ISHRAT HUSSAIN RESIGNS FROM POSITION OF PM AIDE

Dr Babar Awan, Abdul Razak Dawood and Shehzad Akbar are currently serving as the prime minister’s advisers on parliamentary affairs, trade and investment, and accountability, respectively.

Dr Hussain held a farewell meeting with Prime Minister Khan earlier today. He had been a part of the federal cabinet since August 2018.

Husain is a Pakistani banker and economist who served as the dean of the Institute of Business Administration from 2008-2016 and the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan between the period of 1999-2006.