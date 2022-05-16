Dr Ishratul Ebad, Farooq Sattar discuss Karachi’s problems

KARACHI: Disgruntled Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader held an important meeting with former Sindh governor Ishratul Ebad Khan in Dubai where political matters and other issues were discussed, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources former MQM-P convener Sattar met with Ebad, a former governor of Sindh presently based in UAE and former CPLC chief Ahmed Chinoy to discuss political and financial situation of the country.

The meeting also discussed political situation of Karachi and overall security situation of Pakistan’s largest city. Both leaders expressed concern over recent terror blasts in the metropolis.

Farooq Sattar and ex-Sindh governor Ishratul Ebad also expressed displeasure over prolonged load shedding and water shortage in the port city and other parts of Sindh province.

READ: ISHRATUL EBAD KHAN CONTACTS MQM’S AFAQ AHMED

It may be noted here that the former governor of Sindh is presently based in UAE and held meetings and telephonic conversations with different political leaders in recent times.

Former Sindh Governor Dr. Ishratul Ebad Khan recently held a telephonic conversation with President Dr. Arif Alvi. In a phone call, the two leaders discussed the current political situation of the country.

Back in January this year, Ishratul Ebad and Sindh’s minister Nasir Shah had discussed local government law and other issues in a telephonic conversation.

Comments