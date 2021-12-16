Ishratul Ebad Khan contacts MQM’s Afaq Ahmed

KARACHI: Former Sindh governor Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan has contacted Muhajir Qaumi Movement (MQM) chief Afaq Ahmed and exchanged views on the political scenario and Karachi situation, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan contacted MQM’s Afaq Ahmed to discuss the current political situation. He said that the unification of the divided leadership of Karachi is the need of the time.

Khan said that he is in contact with different stakeholders and political parties to gather them on a platform to struggle together for the redressal of grievances.

Afaq Ahmed welcomed the efforts of the former governor Sindh and assured him to cooperate in resolving the issues of the metropolis.

Earlier in November, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Farooq Sattar and former Sindh governor Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan had held hours-long meeting in Dubai in which they exchanged views on the political situation of the country.

Farooq Sattar and Ishratul Ebad Khan had agreed to formulate a joint strategy to address the issues of urban areas of the province.

They had discussed that the sense of deprivation is increasing among Karachi citizens and it is inevitable to formulate a joint strategy.

Sattar had said that there should be a charter of stability, development and prosperity that should be finalised to cope with the challenges.

