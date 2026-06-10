KARACHI: A female doctor, identified as Dr Mahnoor Nasir, who sustained injuries in an acid attack in Quetta, has undergone a minor grafting surgery in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing hospital sources.

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According to hospital officials, the patient has undergone minor skin grafting procedures on her face carried out by plastic surgeons.

They added that no major surgical intervention has been performed so far, and none is currently planned, with routine minor procedures expected to continue as part of her treatment.

Sources said Dr Mahnoor Nasir underwent a comprehensive medical evaluation for the third time on the previous day. Her treatment is being managed by a multidisciplinary team, including plastic surgeons and ophthalmologists.

Doctors confirmed that she has suffered injuries to her face, including the outer areas of her eyes, lips and nose. A series of diagnostic tests has also been conducted to assess the extent of her condition.

Hospital sources further stated that her family is satisfied with the medical care being provided.

Authorities in Balochistan and Sindh are reportedly in continuous contact with the patient and her family regarding both treatment and legal proceedings related to the incident.