Karachi: Dr Mahnoor Nasir, who was injured in an acid attack in Quetta, is said to be out of danger, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Dr Mahnoor Nasir was shifted to Karachi in air ambulance from Quetta after the attack and she is currently under treatment at the private medical facility in the metropolis.

Hospital sources said the doctor sustained burns from acid exposure affecting approximately 13 per cent of her body. The areas around both eyes were impacted; however, her eyesight remains intact.

Upon arrival at the hospital, Dr Mahnoor underwent an initial medical assessment and a series of diagnostic tests. Specialists in plastic surgery and ophthalmology have completed detailed examinations. Burn injuries have been identified on her face, abdomen and right hand.

According to hospital officials, the patient has been transferred to a specialised care unit and will undergo a further comprehensive assessment after 24 hours. Sources described her condition as satisfactory, adding that she has shown signs of improvement and that doctors are optimistic about her recovery.

Quetta lady doctor acid attack: Wanted suspect killed in police encounter

Medical experts have declared Dr Mahnoor to be out of immediate danger, with all vital organs functioning normally and her overall condition stable. Specialists noted that the corneas of both eyes suffered only minor effects from the acid exposure and that her vision remains fully preserved.

The hospital said treatment would continue under the close supervision of eye specialists, while teams from plastic surgery and other medical disciplines remain actively involved in her care. Officials added that the Government of Balochistan is closely monitoring her treatment and recovery.