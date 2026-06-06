QUETTA: A suspect wanted in connection with the acid attack on a female doctor at Sandeman Provincial Hospital (Civil Hospital) was killed during an alleged police encounter in Quetta, police said on Saturday.

The killed suspect was identified as 26-year-old Hamayun Shah who worked as a lift operator at the hospital. Police said that he was involved in the acid attack on Dr. Mahnoor Nasir while she was on duty at the hospital.

According to police, officers attempted to arrest the suspect at a bus stop following intelligence regarding his whereabouts. However, the suspect allegedly opened fire on the police team, leading to an exchange of gunfire in which he was killed.

Earlier, Dr. Mahnoor Nasir was attacked with acid inside the hospital premises and was later shifted to a private hospital for medical treatment.

CCTV footage of the incident reportedly showed the suspect approaching a hospital ward before carrying out the attack and fleeing the scene. The footage also showed the victim attempting to follow the suspect before collapsing outside the ward.

The incident sparked outrage among the medical community, with young doctors demanding justice.

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Following the attack, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti contacted the victim’s family and directed authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the doctor. The provincial government announced that all treatment expenses would be borne by the state.

Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar said arrangements had been completed to shift the injured doctor to Karachi via air ambulance for specialized treatment. He assured that the government would provide all necessary medical assistance until her full recovery.

The chief minister and provincial authorities strongly condemned the attack and ordered a swift investigation into the incident.