Karachi police Tuesday claimed to have killed five suspected robbers during an ‘encounter’ in the New Karachi Industrial Area of the metropolis, ARY News reported, citing police.

According to police officials, the operation was carried out by New Karachi Industrial Area police following a tip-off.

The suspects were travelling in a car and on a motorcycle. Police claimed that the suspects opened fire upon seeing officers, prompting retaliatory fire in which all five men were killed.

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Police recovered weapons, a car, and a motorcycle from the possession of the deceased suspects.

Police stated that those killed in the encounter were habitual offenders and identified them as Nadeem, Sarfaraz, Naveed, Asif, and Ghulam Abbas.

According to investigators, the suspects were allegedly involved in the killing of a milk trader during a robbery resistance incident in Khawaja Ajmer Nagri on 20 April.

Police further claimed that the gang targeted citizens leaving banks with cash and described the suspects as high-profile criminals, adding that their criminal records are being further examined.