KARACHI: A police constable was martyred and another injured during an exchange of fire with armed robbers near the Manghopir canal area in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident occurred when officers attempted to stop two suspicious motorcyclists in Karachi. The suspects opened fire, leading to a gun battle in which Constable Khadim embraced martyrdom, while another policeman, Tufail, sustained injuries.

The attackers managed to flee the scene while firing, prompting authorities to launch a search operation in Karachi to apprehend the suspects.

SSP West Tariq Ilahi said the injured officer’s statement has been recorded, confirming that the encounter began when police signaled the armed suspects to stop. He added that evidence collected from the site in Karachi includes spent bullet casings of 30-bore and 9mm weapons.

Also Read: CCTV footage shows deadly police encounter with robbers in Karachi

Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar took notice of the incident and directed SSP West to ensure immediate action. He ordered that those involved in the killing of the police officer in Karachi be brought to justice without delay, stressing the need for a thorough investigation and swift arrests.

The minister further instructed that a dedicated police team be formed to track down the culprits.

Later, Additional IG Javed Alam Odho visited a private hospital to inquire after the injured officer and directed hospital authorities to provide the best possible medical care.

The incident once again highlights the persistent security challenges faced by law enforcement in Karachi, where operations against street crime continue.