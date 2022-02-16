Dr Nosheen murder: All men at Larkana university to undergo DNA test

LARKANA: Pro-vice chancellor of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana Professor Hakim Abro on Wednesday decided that all men visiting the varsity will undergo DNA testing to help solve Dr Nosheen murder case, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Professor Hakim Abro has directed the registrar of the university to prepare a list of all men at the varsity. “The police will make arrangements for conducting DNA tests of all of them,” the vice-chancellor said in his directives.

The decision came after it emerged that one man is behind the deaths of two medical students – Dr Nosheen Kazmi and Dr Nimrita Chandani – at the girls’ hostel in Larkana.

Fresh forensic evidence has emerged, indicating that the same man is behind the deaths of the two medical students.

A forensic report issued by a Jamshoro lab said samples collected from both victims have matched with the DNA profile of one man. Samples obtained from Dr Nosheen’s body and clothes share “50% alleles” with a male DNA profile found in the Dr Nimrita case, it said.

On Sept 16, 2019, Dr Nimrita Chandani, a 25-year-old dental student at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (SMBB) Medical University, was found dead from her hostel room. Her death was declared suicide.

Two years later, the body of Dr Nosheen Kazmi, a fourth-year student of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, was found from a of the girls’ hostel. She also reportedly died by suicide.

