Chemical examination of Dr Nosheen’s body found no traces of poison  

LARKANA: A chemical examination of the body of Dr Nosheen Kazmi, whose body was found hanging in the girls’ hostel of Chandka Medical College (CMC), has found no traces of poison, ARY NEWS reported.

SSP Larkana said that the examination found no traces of poison, however, the report came out positive when tested for use of relaxant drug.

The body of a fourth-year student in Chandka Medical College had been recovered in a girls’ hostel room. According to Nosheen Kazmi’s father, he received the information of her daughter’s death via a telephone call.

The body of the student named Nosheen Kazmi was found to be hanged with a rope in the hostel room. Police officials said that they found a suicide note from the scene.

However, it is still unclear if the student had committed suicide or the incident had been a murder.

Initial post-mortem report into the death of Nosheen Kazmi, a female student of Chandka Medical College, Larkana reveals that her death was caused due to hanging. The victim’s initial post-mortem report also found no marks of violence on the body.

The family of the female student at the Chandka Medical College, Larkana demanded to form a judicial commission to probe the incident.

While expressing their concern over a committee formed to probe the incident, the father and paternal uncle of Nousheen Kazmi demanded of the Sindh government to form a judicial commission headed by Justice Iqbal Kalhoro.

The father of the female student Hidayat Shah Kazmi also rejected a post-mortem report into the alleged hanging and said that his daughter could not commit suicide. “It is an apparent case of a murder,” he claimed.