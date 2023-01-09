Dr Sara Malik ‘suicide’ case: Police get key evidence from call data records

KARACHI: Police found key evidence from call data records (CDR) of Dr Sara Malik whose body was recovered from Karachi’s Seaview beach after she allegedly committed suicide, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police said that the cause of death and the incident’s time will be ascertained after the release of the final post-mortem report.

However, key evidence were collected by police investigators from the call data records (CDR) of Dr Sara Malik. Police said that Dr Malik was in contact with many men including Dr Shan Saleem.

The investigators said that they will send Dr Malik’s mobile phone for forensic examination and the persons who remained in contact with her will be included in the probe.

They clarified that the second girl who appeared in the CCTV footage of the hospital was a receptionist namely Aradhana.

مقتولہ ڈاکٹر سارہ اور ملزمہ ڈاکٹر بسمہ کی سی سی ٹی وی سامنے آگئی#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/rG3XDMGQOp — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) January 8, 2023

READ: SEAVIEW ‘SUICIDE’ CASE: SUSPECT MAKES REVELATIONS ABOUT DR SARA MALIK



Police also recorded the statements of the receptionist Aradhana and an eyewitness Jamal who had made a telephone call to police helpline 15 to report the incident.

According to Aradhana’s statement, Dr Malik and Dr Shan had a fight and she brought her outside the hospital to calm her down. She said that she left Malik near the street and later she did not know about her next destination.

Police said Dr Sara Malik left in a rickshaw as per CCTV footage. Police investigators said that the arrested suspect Dr Shan Saleem admitted his relationship with Dr Sara Malik and Bisma but he denied the murder charges.

READ: BODY OF LADY DOCTOR WHO ‘DROWNED’ AT KARACHI’S SEAVIEW RECOVERED

Police said that the investigation is underway to ascertain more facts about the lady doctor’s death whether it was a suicide or a murder case.

Earlier, CCTV footage surfaced that showed Dr Sara Malik along with another girl outside the hospital. After coming out of the hospital, she picked a rickshaw and went somewhere. Police said that Bisma is also a main suspect in the Dr Sara Malik death case.

The body of a female doctor who allegedly drowned at Karachi’s Seaview beach was recovered on Sunday morning.

Comments