Body of lady doctor who ‘drowned’ at Karachi’s Seaview recovered

The body of a female doctor who allegedly drowned at Karachi’s Seaview beach was recovered on Sunday morning, ARY News reported citing police.

22-year-old girl Sara Malik went missing from Karachi’s Seaview beach and it was later transpired by police that she might have committed suicide while jumping into the sea.

Police have shifted the body to Jinnah hospital for autopsy and recorded statements of family members and witnesses.

According to the Police, the victim was a resident of Karachi’s Azam Basti. “We are investigating whether the girl committed suicide or it was something else,” said the officials.

On the other hand, the family of the victim girl claimed that she didn’t commit suicide.

It is pertinent to mention here that the mysterious incident caught attention after her bag with identification documents was found near Do Darya’s spot.

SEARCH UNDERWAY FOR LADY DOCTOR WHO COMMITTED ‘SUICIDE’ AT SEA VIEW

After getting information, the police team reached Seaview beach and started an investigation into the mysterious incident.

According to the initial investigation, the police officials reported that the victim was identified as 22-year-old Sara Malik daughter of Abrar Ahmed and a resident of Azam Basti, Mahmoodabad. She works at an animal hospital while further investigation is underway.

