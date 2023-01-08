Seaview ‘suicide’ case: Suspect makes revelations about Dr Sara Malik

KARACHI: The prime suspect Dr Shan made revelations about Dr Sara Malik whose body was recovered from Karachi’s Seaview beach after she allegedly committed suicide, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Prime suspect Dr Shan made revelations about Dr Sara Malik in his initial statement to the police. He said that he asked the hospital staffer to delete a CCTV recording.

He said that Dr Malik was working at the hospital for two years and she has been in contact with him. He added that they fought over an issue for a few days.

READ: GIRL MISSING AFTER JUMPING INTO KARACHI’S SEAVIEW BEACH

Dr Shan said that she knew about his affair with another girl who was also working at the same hospital. He said that Dr Sara Malik had arrived in the hospital on Friday and later she went outside. He admitted that he asked the hospital staffer to delete the CCTV footage.

Police registered a case against the Dr Sara Malik death case in which the complainant nominated Dr Shan Saleem and a woman namely Bisma in the First Information Report (FIR). Police investigators questioned Dr Shan to provide details of the CCTV footage but he only replied that she was worried for the whole day on Friday.

Police investigators said that the girl had allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the beach and the reason for her step is Dr Shan.

READ: BODY OF LADY DOCTOR WHO ‘DROWNED’ AT KARACHI’S SEAVIEW RECOVERED

In a relevant development, the post-mortem of Dr Malik was performed in which the cause of her death was drowning. Investigators said that they are probing whether the girl committed suicide or someone pushed her into the beach.

The body of a female doctor who allegedly drowned at Karachi’s Seaview beach was recovered on Sunday morning.

22-year-old girl Sara Malik went missing from Karachi’s Seaview beach and it was later transpired by police that she might have committed suicide while jumping into the sea.

Police have shifted the body to Jinnah hospital for autopsy and recorded statements of family members and witnesses.

Comments