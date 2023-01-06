Girl missing after jumping into Karachi’s Seaview beach

KARACHI: A girl namely Sara Malik went missing after allegedly jumping into Karachi’s Seaview beach on the famous picnicking spot, Do Darya, ARY News reported on Friday.

A 22-year-old girl allegedly jumped into Karachi’s Seaview beach, however, her body was not found yet. The mysterious incident caught attention after her bag with identification documents was found near Do Darya’s spot.

After getting information, the police team reached Seaview beach and started an investigation into the mysterious incident.

According to the initial investigation, the police officials reported that the victim was identified as 22-year-old Sara Malik daughter of Abrar Ahmed and a resident of Azam Basti, Mahmoodabad. She works at an animal hospital while further investigation is underway.

Upon contacting her father, it was learnt that her father is a retired police head constable. He said that Sara Malik completed her house job and he had no clue why she took such a step.

