Draft MoU approved by federal cabinet ahead of PM’s China visit

ISLAMABAD: A draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) was approved by the federal cabinet ahead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to China, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

The federal cabinet gave approval for the draft MoU to be signed with China for the implementation of the global development steps.

The summary for the draft MoU was approved by the federal cabinet members through circulation which would be signed during PM Shehbaz Sharif’s China visit.

Under the MoU, steps will be taken under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project for poverty alleviation, cooperation in health and education sectors, infrastructure development, culture, sports, human resource development and exchange of think tanks, sources added.

PM Sharif will embark upon a two-day visit to China on Tuesday. Accompanied by a high-level delegation, he is undertaking the visit at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, according to Radio Pakistan.

This would be the premier’s first visit to China since assuming office in April this year and follows his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan on September 16 this year.

PM Sharif’s visit represents the continuity of frequent leadership level exchanges between Pakistan and China. The prime minister will meet with President Xi Jinping and hold delegation level talks with Premier Li Keqiang.

The two sides will review the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments.

The visit is also expected to advance the wide ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of MoUs and agreements in diverse areas.

