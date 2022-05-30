Drake remembers slain Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala

American rapper Drake expressed grief over the murder of his Indian counterpart Sidhu Moose Wala on social media.

Drake shared a heartfelt picture of Sidhu Moose Wala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, with his mother in an Instagram story.

“RIP MOOSE @sidhu_moosewala,” the text read.

The popular Indian rapper was shot dead in the Mansa district of the Punjab state on Sunday. He got hit by 10 bullets and was declared dead at a hospital.

The untoward incident happened a day after the government decided to withdraw the security of 424 VIPs including the late singer.

Indian musician Mika Singh hinted at extortion being the cause of his murder. He said the slain musician had told him about the threats he was receiving.

“Four years ago he used to talk about threats from gangsters,” he said as quoted in the report.

He added: “Some gangsters might have tried to extort money from him this time.”

The singer said Sidhu Moose Wala recently came to Mumbai city and told him about roaming the city without security, adding he asked him to shift to Mumbai in the future.

