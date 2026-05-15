Drake has shared a heartbreaking personal family update in his latest music, revealing that his father, Dennis Graham, is currently battling cancer.

The rapper made the emotional revelation in his new song “Make Them Cry,” featured on his newly released album Iceman, one of three projects he dropped on Thursday alongside Maid Of Honour and Habibti.

“My dad got cancer right now, we battlin’ stages,” Drake raps in the opening track. “’Trust me when I say there’s plenty things I’d rather be facing (For real)/And this time, ask me to dig deeper, I’ll gladly explain it.’

The lyrics offer a rare glimpse into the artist’s personal struggles as he reflects on family, aging and the pressures surrounding his career.

Elsewhere in the song, Drake speaks about his parents and how their relationship has evolved over time.

“I know for sure that my parents, they look at me and see an overcomer,” he raps. “I’m looking back at them and these days, I see an older couple.”

The 39-year-old artist also addresses his own fears about getting older and the scrutiny he continues to face in the music industry.

“I’m ’bout to turn forty, dog, I’m battlin’ aging,” Drake says later in the track, before referencing criticism surrounding his latest album releases and ongoing tensions with music labels and radio stations.

The emotional track quickly sparked reactions from fans online, many expressing support for Drake and his family following the revelation about Graham’s health.