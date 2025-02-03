DRAP recalls batch of THIS medicine

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has suspended the use of Mirzpan Suspension and imposed a ban on its supply and sale, ARY News reported.

According to details, after the discovery of the supply of counterfeit antibiotics in Balochistan, DRAP issued a product recall alert for fake Mirzpan Suspension.

In the alert, DRAP confirmed that the drug testing lab in Quetta had declared batch 007 of Mirzpan as counterfeit.

The DRAP has prohibited the use of Mirzpan Suspension and imposed a ban on the supply and sale of 100 mg packs.

DRAP stated that the sample did not pass the quality test standards, and the presence of Cefixime salt could not be verified.

The 100 mg pack contained fabricated details, while the 5 ml pack listed Miraaz Pharma, Kasur as the manufacturer, with a fake registration number on the sample’s packaging.

The alert emphasised that the use of counterfeit antibiotics could be dangerous for patients. The field force has been directed to seize the fake Mizpan Suspension batch from the market.

DRAP has instructed the field force and provincial drug control authorities to increase market surveillance, and the Balochistan government has been urged to identify suppliers of counterfeit drugs.

The alert also advised distributors to check their stock for fake medicines and report the affected batch to DRAP. Doctors and patients have been advised not to use the counterfeit suspension.