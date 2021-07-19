Drap green-lights production of Pakistan-made ventilators

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) has given the go-ahead to production of two locally-developed intensive care unit (ICU) ventilators, reported ARY News.

The drug regulator’s registration board issued manufacturing licences to two firms under Medical Devices Rules 2017.

Dr Asim Rauf, the head of the Drap, in a statement confirmed that the two companies were given permission to locally produce the ventilators. They had successfully developed the ICU ventilators, he added.

The National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM) developed one of the two ventilators and named it “Pakvent-I” while the other developed by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) was named “i-LIVE”.

Earlier, the Drap head had said, “The development of the ventilator marks the beginning of a new dawn in the medical equipment development industry.”

“It is a major step towards self-reliance,” he added.