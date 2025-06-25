DRAP’s rapid alert fuels Punjab’s drug crackdown

LAHORE: In a resolute action to protect public health, the Punjab Drug Control Directorate has launched a key crackdown on counterfeit medicines in Punjab, indicating that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to issue a national emergency warning, ARY News reported.

According to media reports and official sources, the operation exposed counterfeit drugs in Punjab, which were being sold under the names of well-established pharmaceutical brands.

Included medicines were being sold for the treatment of fever, throat infections, fungal conditions, and gynaecological illnesses.

The Punjab Drug Testing Laboratory confirmed that five batches of five different medicines were fake and lacked active pharmaceutical ingredients, posing serious health risks.

The identified fake medicines include:

Paracetamol Extra Syrup 1000ml (Batch MT-357)

Clarithromycin 500mg (Clarisid) (Batch 722269)

Carfen Suspension 450ml (Batch CN-37)

Terbinafine 250mg (Turbesil) (Batch 473)

Dydrogesterone 10mg (Dropha) (Batch DRP-0005)

DRAP’s fast alert emphasised that these products were made without proper raw materials and could lead to treatment failure or even lethal outcomes.

The alert was issued under Section 3 of the Drug Act 1976, ordering the products as bogus.

The packaging of these fake drugs falsely listed manufacturing addresses in Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Sargodha.

DRAP has ordered the Punjab government to strengthen market investigation, ban the batches, and examine the entire supply chain.

Distributors and medical stores have been instructed to report any doubtful products directly.

DRAP also urged healthcare professionals and the public to remain vigilant and report adverse reactions or quality concerns through official pharmacovigilance channels.

This is not the first instance of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) taking action against counterfeit medications in Punjab. In earlier operations, authorities confiscated more than a dozen fraudulent products, including antibiotics and eye drops, that were produced under counterfeit brand names.

This ongoing effort underscores the critical necessity for enhanced regulatory enforcement and increased public awareness to address the escalating issue of counterfeit pharmaceuticals in Pakistan.