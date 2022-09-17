DRAP recovers 50 hoarded cartons of Panadol in Lahore

LAHORE: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Punjab on Saturday recovered huge quantity of Panadol tablets, ARY News reported.

Punjab health department spokesperson said that the hoarding was done to cause an artificial shortage of Panadol in Punjab.

The DRAP recovered over 50 cartons of Panadol tablets in an operation in the Lohari Gate area of Lahore. The Panadol tablets recovered in the raids were being sold at exorbitant rates.

Pakistan is currently, facing a severe shortage of paracetamol in the form of tablets and syrups as well as injections at a time when dengue fever has wreaked havoc in the country and in the flood-affected areas, people are falling sick due to malaria, typhoid, cholera, diarrhoea and other diseases.

Read more: DRAP offers major facility to paracetamol manufacturers

On Friday, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) offered a major facility to paracetamol manufacturing companies amid a shortage of paracetamol, said sources.

Sources said that the local paracetamol manufacturing companies will get a big facility on re-production, the company will have to produce 15 thousand paracetamol packets in a limited period.

Sources said that the company will have to bring three million paracetamol tablets in the market, if the task is completed, the successful company will be able to register a pharma product with DRAP immediately, the sources said.

Comments