DRAP seals ‘fake medicine’ factory in Karachi

KARACHI: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Tuesday conducted a raid and sealed a factory allegedly manufacturing fake medicines in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the police arrested a total of six individuals including the owner of the factory for illegally manufacturing the medicines under the names of Alpine, Alcon, and Trigon.

The Ministry of Health’s spokesperson stated that the DRAP team has also seized a large quantity of fake medicines from the factory.

Meanwhile, the samples of the fake medicines have been dispatched to the laboratory.

In April this year, Karachi police raided and sealed a factory allegedly producing fake medicines in the New Karachi area.

The raid was jointly conducted by Karachi police and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) officials in the New Karachi area. A large amount of fake life-saving drugs and raw material was recovered in the raid.

Police officials told the media that they also seized two manufacturing units, 10 other genres of machines and dyes from the factory.

They added that three suspects were arrested. The factory was allegedly producing antibiotics and several kinds of counterfeit medicines. The arrested suspects used to sell fake medicines to small medical stores.