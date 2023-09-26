DRAP to launch ‘crackdown’ against spurious medicines

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has decided to launch a ‘crackdown’ against spurious medicines, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting sources.

Sources said the National Task Force has finalsied homework for the countrywide crackdown against the sale of fake medicines. Provincial DRAP offices have been issued directives for the crackdown.

It emerged that raids would be conducted in the medicines markets of Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Quetta, Peshawar and others to seize the fake medicines.

Those found selling fake medicines will be booked under DRAP Act and strict action will be taken against them for risking the masses’ lives, the sources said.

The decision for action follows after a number of cases of vision loss were reported in Punjab due to Avastin injection.

On Monday, Punjab health department suspended 11 drug inspectors over negligence in a matter related to Avastin injection that allegedly caused ‘loss of vision’ in the province.

The eyesight of as many as 40 diabetes patients was affected due to substandard injections in Lahore. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Manzoor revealed that his brother and a friend’s eyesight was affected when they received the shot inside their eyes.