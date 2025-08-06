Dricus Du Plessis reveals strategy to defeat Khamzat Chimaev – Watch now

Dricus Du Plessis is set to defend his UFC middleweight title for the third time as he prepares to take on Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319 in Chicago.

The South African champion believes his unusual fight style will be the key to stopping the rising Chechen contender.

Known for his unpredictable and awkward movements in the cage, Dricus Du Plessis has faced plenty of criticism throughout his career.

However, he continues to prove doubters wrong with consistent wins at the highest level. His past opponents, including top names like Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, have struggled to deal with his unique approach.

As he prepares to face Khamzat Chimaev, Dricus Du Plessis is once again embracing the role of underdog.

Despite Chimaev’s reputation for aggression and relentless pressure, Dricus Du Plessis sees his own fighting style as a major advantage.

He believes that Chimaev will find it hard to prepare for someone with such an unconventional rhythm and technique.

Dricus Du Plessis has made it clear that he is ready for the toughest test of his title reign. With strong improvements seen in each of his recent performances, he appears more confident than ever heading into the bout.

On the other side, Khamzat Chimaev has a reputation for dominance, but concerns remain about his health and consistency.

The fighter has had several issues in the past that kept him out of action, but reports suggest he has taken training more seriously this time. With a proper coaching team and a focused mindset, Chimaev is hoping to bring his best version to the Octagon.

Despite Chimaev’s dangerous style, Dricus Du Plessis is not intimidated. He believes that his ability to adapt inside the cage and force opponents to play his game will be enough to secure victory.

As the fight draws closer, fans are eager to see whether Du Plessis can continue his winning streak or if Khamzat Chimaev will finally reach the top of the division.