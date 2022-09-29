Drishyam 2 teaser excites Vijay Salgaonkar’s fans

The teaser of the upcoming Bollywood film Drishyam 2 is going viral on social media platforms.

The teaser of Drishyam 2 was a recap of the events in the first film.

It ends with protagonist Vijay Salgaonkar seemingly confessing how he saved his family when his daughter murdered a policewoman’s son in an act of self-defence.

Drishyam showed the character leaving no stones unturned to protect his family during the investigation into the disappearance of the cop’s son.

The events in the second instalment will continue from where the first film left off.

Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor and Kamlesh Sawant will reprise their roles of Vijay Salgaonkar, Nandini Salgaonkar, Anju Salgaonkar, Anu Salgaonkar, Meera Deshmukh, Mahesh Deshmukh and Inspector Gaitonde.

Akshaye Khanna will make an appearance in their film

Abhishek Pathak has returned to direct and produce the sequel written by Jeethu Joseph and Aamil Keeyan Khan.

Drishyam 2 is slated to release on November 18 this year.

