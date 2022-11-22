‘Drishyam 3’ is happening; Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal to join hands for threequel?

The threequel for the Indian film ‘Drishyam’ is indeed happening, with both Hindi and Malayalam versions coming out on the same day.

While the second part of the Hindi version of ‘Drishyam’ is doing the part to revive Bollywood Box Office at the moment, reports are that makers have already started talking about ‘Drishyam 3’.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, producer Kumar Mangat and his son Abhishek Pathak, who helmed the direction for the latest release, have begun the talks on the third part.

However, the interesting shift that will be made in the next part, is the same-day release of both the Hindi and the original Malayam versions, in order to maintain the suspense of the crime-thriller.

Reports also suggest that the lead cast will reprise the characters, and Pathak will return to the director’s chair to helm the threequel as well.

Moreover, it is being said that, unlike the sequel, ‘Drishyam 3’ will not take 7 years to unfold the future of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family.

The production banner and actor have remained unavailable to comment on the development.

About ‘Drishyam’, the crime thriller franchise has been penned by filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, while Aamil Keeyan Khan along with Pathak has written the screenplay for the Hindi version of the title. Late National Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat directed the first part of Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu starrer.

It should be noted here that ‘Drishyam’ is the remake of the same-titled Malayalam flick by Jeethu Joseph.

