Drive-thru vaccination centre established in Quetta

QUETTA: The Quetta district administration has established the first drive-through vaccination centre of the province at Ayub Stadium, ARY News reported.

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Irfan Memon inaugurated the drive-through vaccination centre at Ayub Stadium in the provincial capital.

Talking to the media after the inauguration, he appealed to citizens to come along with their families to drive through centre and can get vaccinated while sitting in their cars.

The facility will help people get vaccinated from the comfort of their cars in just 15-20 minutes.

Last year, the Lahore administration had established the first drive-through vaccination centre at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

“It is another great step towards meeting the national target of vaccinating 70 million people by the end of this year. It is essentially important that everyone gets vaccinated at the earliest in order to stop the spread of this pandemic and to bring back normalcy which is not only critical for the social fabric of society but also the economic activity,” the BoP president had said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan reported 1,828 new cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19) during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s virus tally to 971,304.

35 more people succumbed to the deadly disease in a single day, pushing the nationwide death toll to 22,555.

According to the latest National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) updates, as many as 36,454 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, out of which results of 1,828 patients came back positive.