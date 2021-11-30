Driver accidentally hits accelerator, crashes expensive car into dustbin

In what appeared to be a bizarre accident, a multi-million rupee automatic vehicle was mounted on a garbage bin after the driver accidentally hit the accelerator pedal rather than the brake.

The incident occurred in the United Kingdom and the local police shared two photos of the vehicle worth around 25000 Pounds (PKR5.82 million) on its Facebook page.

They said the incident occurred after the driver mistook drive for the accelerator for reverse.



“A driver who had a newly acquired automatic vehicle mistook drive for reverse and parked on the rubbish bin. Apologies if you were unable to access the shop’s car park whilst we were recovering the vehicle. Happily, the bin came away mostly unscathed as we managed to pop it back in place. Damage has been reported to the parish council,” they said.

Although the police apparently let the drive go, however, the netizens were not ready to spare him for the costly loss and started making memes of him.

“His parking is rubbish,” one of the netizens said while mocking him over mounting the expensive car over the garbage bin.

This is not the first incident of its kind and previously, a luxury sports car, Lamborghini, fell into a lake after the driver confused the accelerator and the brake pedals while reversing the vehicle.

The accident occurred in the Austrian town of Mondsee. The motorist ‘mixed up’ the brake and accelerator pedals and drove his Lamborghini Huracán supercar backwards into the lake.

He managed to escape and swim back to land.

