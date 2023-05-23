Driver detained after truck crashes into barriers near White House

Authorities detained the driver of a truck on Monday night after he crashed into security barriers on Lafayette Square adjacent to the White House grounds, a US Secret Service spokesperson said.

“There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel, and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation,” Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the US Secret Service, said on Twitter.

Some roads and pedestrian walkways were closed, the Secret Service said.

The nearby Hay Adams hotel was evacuated, Fox 5 television news reported.

WUSA television showed live video of a box-type, U-Haul truck stopped alongside a row of steel bollards, with uniformed law-enforcement officers approaching the vehicle. A remote-controlled robot pried open the truck’s door, revealing a dolly but no other obvious cargo.

After crashing, the driver hit the barriers a second time, WUSA reported, citing a witness report.

A spokesperson for the Washington Fire Department said a call came in at 9:40 p.m. (0130 GMT) for what was described as a suspicious package investigation.

“All units are standing by to assist law enforcement for anything they need for their investigation,” public information officer Vito Maggiolo said.