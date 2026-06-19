Driving licence applicants get new update

The government of Punjab has launched another service for the convenience of its citizens by shifting the regular driving licence renewal service to the ‘DASTAK APP’.

Citizens across Punjab will now be able to renew their driving licences from home using their mobile phones, without visiting any licensing centre, following the integration of licence services into the “Dastak” mobile application.

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According to officials, the entire system has been online, allowing applicants to enter their personal details, upload required documents, and pay fees online. Users will also be allowed to track the delivery status of their renewed licence online.

Documents Required for Renewal:

Applicants must have the following documents ready before applying for their driving licence through the DASTAK mobile application.

A recent passport-size photograph.

Front and back images of the original Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

Front and back copies of the driving licence.

A medical certificate, mandatory for applicants aged over 50, issued by a government-registered doctor.

An active mobile number and email address.

How to Apply through DASTAK App:

Download the “Dastak App” from the Play Store or App Store and create an account using your name, CNIC, and mobile number.

After logging in, select “Driving Licence Services” and then choose “Regular Driving Licence Renewal.”

Then fill in the licence number, CNIC, date of birth, and category accurately, and then upload the photographs.

Once the form is submitted, the system generates a PSID number, which can be used to pay the government fee via mobile banking, internet banking, or ATM services.

After payment, submit the final application through the app. The status of the request, whether approved, under review, or dispatched, can be tracked through the DASTAK app or DLIMS system.

Citizens are advised to apply before their licence expiry date. In case of late renewal, penalties will be automatically added based on the duration of expiry, ranging from one month to over a year.

Traffic police and DASTAK officials cautioned that applications are often delayed due to common errors, including uploading blurred images of CNIC or licence, entering incorrect details, failing to complete the final submission after payment, or not uploading a medical certificate where required.