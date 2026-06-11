The Islamabad traffic police has announced that its licencing system has been fully converted into a paperless and cashless model.

According to police officials, and on the directives of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, all processes related to obtaining a driving licence have been shifted to modern digital systems to improve efficiency and convenience for citizens.

Under the new system, applicants can pay their licencing fees through any banking application or alternative digital payment channel. The traditional requirement of carrying multiple documents has also been eliminated.

Officials stated that citizens will now only need to bring their original Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) to complete the licencing process and obtain their driving license.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to modernize public service delivery through technology-driven solutions and reduce manual processing in government departments.

Read more: Rawalpindi’s first woman obtains HTV driving licence

Earlier, a woman in Rawalpindi has become the first female driver to obtain a Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV) driving licence from the Rawalpindi Traffic Police.

Humaira Naseer earned the licence after successfully passing the HTV commercial driving test, including a dumper driving assessment conducted at the Old Varan Depot on Peshawar Road in Saddar, Rawalpindi.

According to City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi, Humaira Naseer completed the entire licensing process on merit, becoming the first woman to receive an HTV licence from the department.

Speaking on the occasion, she praised the transparent licensing system and the guidance provided by the City Traffic Police, saying their cooperation made the process easier for her.