Driving licence fee hike challenged in LHC

LAHORE: The increase in Light Transport Vehicle (LTV) driving licence fee has been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported.

The plea moved by applicant Syed Aftab Shah stated that the Punjab government has increased the LTV licence fee from Rs950 to Rs10,000. Citing the massive increase in the licence fee unbearable for drivers, the applicant urged the LHC to nullify the move.

After the initial hearing on the plea, LHC Justice Shahid Karim served notices to the Punjab home secretary, IG and CTO and sought replies from them on the plea.

It is to be noted that the Punjab caretaker cabinet had approved a huge increase in the fee for driving licence.

Under the updated fee schedule, citizens, including those in Lahore and Rawalpindi, are now paying an annual fee for the Light Transport Vehicle (LTV) license.