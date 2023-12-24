Punjab issued over 10mln driving licences in 2023

LAHORE: Punjab has accomplished a record of issuing over 10mln driving licences in 2023, announced Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Naqvi in his post on X, formerly known as Twitter said: “Alhamdulillah! Punjab surpasses 1 crore driving licenses in 2023! Appreciation for Punjab Police and PITB for their efforts in achieving this significant milestone in such a short time.”

Punjab surpasses 1 crore driving licenses in 2023! Appreciation for Punjab Police and PITB for their efforts in achieving this significant milestone in such a short time. @PITB_Official @GovtofPunjabPK @PunjabPolicePaK — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) December 24, 2023

On December 5, the Punjab government raised the driving licence fee from Rs60 to Rs1,000.

The increase was approved during the 33rd meeting of the provincial cabinet with caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair.

Taking to X, Lahore Traffic Police further announced that people can still apply on the old fee until December 31.